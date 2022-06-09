CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.27.

NYSE:MLM opened at $336.80 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

