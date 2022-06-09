CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.17.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

