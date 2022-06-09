Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 31,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

