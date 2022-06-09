CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Southern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE SO opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

