CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

