CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

