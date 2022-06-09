Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

