Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 503 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $236.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.67 and a 200-day moving average of $302.11.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.69.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

