CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after buying an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.35 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

