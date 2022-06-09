Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 111,579 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 641,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,292 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

