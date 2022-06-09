CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.