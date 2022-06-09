CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

