Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB stock opened at $177.89 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

