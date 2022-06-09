Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $447,000 Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,402,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.