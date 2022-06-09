Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

