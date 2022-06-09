Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

