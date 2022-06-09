AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock worth $910,384,692 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

