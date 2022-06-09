CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $257,713,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $89.46 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

