Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 288.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,631 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

