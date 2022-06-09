Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $101.88 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.31.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.