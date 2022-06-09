Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 650 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,648,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,095,000 after buying an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,760,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $305.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.76 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

