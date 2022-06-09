CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $5.39 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.