ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $43,083,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.89.

ArcBest stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.