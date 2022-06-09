CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 3,803 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 76,924 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

