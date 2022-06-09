Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,412 shares of company stock worth $7,578,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

