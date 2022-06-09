Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ventas were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

