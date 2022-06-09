Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $471,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.78 and its 200-day moving average is $432.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

