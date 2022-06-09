CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CarMax were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

KMX opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

