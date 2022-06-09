Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 148,754 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 1,252.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 286,155 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

