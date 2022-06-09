85,896 Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Nuvei Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.