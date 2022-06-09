Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $312.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

