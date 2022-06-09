Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,122.35.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,092.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,051.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,988.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,371.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

