Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Clorox were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

