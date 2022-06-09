Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,560 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Entergy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

