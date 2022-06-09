DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

