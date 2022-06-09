Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.