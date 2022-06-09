The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

