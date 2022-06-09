Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 836 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $167,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,990,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.