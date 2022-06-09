Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $558,000 Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

