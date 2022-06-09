Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS IGV opened at $296.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.96 and a 200-day moving average of $341.55. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.