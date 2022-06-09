Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

