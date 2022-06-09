Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

NYSE:BCE opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

