ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

Shares of COP stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

