Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.75 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $208.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.59. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

