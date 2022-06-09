iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

IWY stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

