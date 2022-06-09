Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $4,704,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $133,280,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

