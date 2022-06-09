Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,384 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

