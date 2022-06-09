Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

