Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.77 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after acquiring an additional 748,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 138,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,720 shares of company stock worth $326,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.