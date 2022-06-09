Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $396,692. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

